New musical is perfect for half term holiday entertainment

Younger children will adore Animalphabet, the fun family musical adventure which returns on a brand new UK tour to the White Rock theatre in Hastings on Saturday May 26 from 2pm.

High-energy actors, colourful puppets, amazing characters and fantastic songs combine to create AnimAlphabet The Musical which promises to be a brand new family entertainment unlike any other.

Funny, joyful, fast-paced and bursting with a soundtrack of witty songs by Al and Sam of the platinum selling pop band The Hoosiers. Animalphabet The Musical will delight, excite and entertain families. Tickets £14, children £12, from whiterocktheatre,org.uk or call on 01424 462288.