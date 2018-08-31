Magic, myth and mystery all in Siren To The Sea at the Stables Theatre in Hastings

Older children will enjoy Song To The Siren which is a magical exploration of haunting myths and true stories from the oceans of the world at The Stables Theatre in Hastings on Friday August 31 and Saturday September 1 from 7.30pm.

Tales of adventure, danger, magic and mystery, interweave to create an enchanting piece of storytelling which will take the audience on an incredible theatrical journey over and under the waves.

This is presented by 1066 Youth Theatre which an ensemble for young people consistently producing engaging and relevant theatre for today. Tickets £13.

