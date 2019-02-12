Love the 80s with The Wedding Singer in Bexhill

Bexhill Light Operatic and Dramatic Society will present feelgood 80’s musical The Wedding Singer this autumn.

Directed by Lee Lyons, the show tells the story of Robbie Hart, New Jersey’s favourite wedding singer, who gets dumped at the altar by his fiance, Linda.

Sweet-natured waitress, Julia, tries to help him recover from his heartbreak, but has troubles of her own, in the form of her yuppie boyfriend Glen. Friends, family and a smattering of dodgy celebrity lookalikes assist the pair along the way - but will Robbie and Julia find true happiness?

This is the first time that The Wedding Singer has been performed by an adult cast in the local area - and the production team hope that it will help BLODS build on the success of last year’s production, The Addams Family Musical.

Familiarisation is scheduled to take place in June, with rehearsals due to commence in July, ahead of the October half term show week.

The Wedding Singer will be performed at the Izzard Theatre, Penland Road, from October 30 until November 2 - tickets from £8-£15 are on sale on ticketsource.co.uk.

read more: 10 great things to do in 1066 country from Friday February 15