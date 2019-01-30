Love pubs? say cheers with this new comedy event in Eastbourne

Eastbourne has a new twice monthly series of spoken word or comedy nights which are Upstairs At The Lamb Inn and Upstairs At The Crown & Anchor, presented by Devonshire Collective.

First up is Andrew James Brown - The Moon Under Water on Thursday February 7 which will be at the Lamb from 7pm.

Andrew looks at the joy of pubs, their essence and their greatness, and, most importantly the people in them.

Join him on his colourful journey through pubs great and small, from chain pub to gastro, travelling through city gin-palaces and country inns across parquet flooring and sticky carpet alike.

This humorous look at pubs and people takes in history, philosophy, poems and tales of booze, horse brasses and Morris dancing, all washed down with a warm lager or two. Tickets £8 from www.onlineticketseller.com or from DC1 Café & Gallery.

read more: Catch unique screening of Shiraz - A Romance of India in Eastbourne