Love, laughs and tears in an epic comedy drama

Locally based professional theatre company Bowler Crab will tour The Merchant Of Venice across Sussex, Kent and London this June and July.

This is their 12th production to date.

Artistic director Stephen John said: “The Merchant of Venice is an edgy comedy filled with romance, laughter and the odd tear. It’s a comedy with laugh-out-loud scenes alongside cleverly constructed moments to be taken more seriously; whilst plentiful in romance, riddles, disguises, song and dance, our production also questions the topics of race, class, worth, gender, religion and, ultimately ...revenge. It is our biggest tour to date and by far our most ambitious.

After five years of the outdoor and the indoor stage productions on separate tours, the company is combining its summer outdoor runs at Half House Farm (Three Oaks) with our (primarily winter) indoor tour locations. On top of Half House, we will also be returning to our usual haunts in Rye, Hastings, Bexhill and London, along with new venues in Tunbridge Wells, Brighton, Eastbourne and Edenbridge. It’s been a very exciting rehearsal period thus far with many new talented actors joining our team this season, the stunning weather making our rehearsals at Half House Farm particularly enjoyable – who doesn’t love Shakespeare and sunscreen?”

Bowler Crab’s The Merchant of Venice opens in The Tudor Rooms at The Mermaid Inn (Rye) on the evenings of Wednesday June 13 and Thursday June 14 commencing at 7.30pm.

Bowler Crab will also performing outdoors at Half House Farm in Three Oaks on the evenings of Fri June 29 and Saturday June 30 and the afternoon of Sunday July 1. Other local tour venues include The Stables Theatre (Hastings) and St John’s Centre (Bexhill). For details about times and venues, and to book, visit www.bowler-crab.com or call 07801893115.