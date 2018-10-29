Little Common’s Bright Lights Theatre Company go all guns blazing into pantomime

Saddle up and head out west with the members of Bright Lights Theatre Company in their next entertaining and sharp-shooting production.

The gang is hoping for a comedy bullseye with Richard Lock’s A Little Panto On The Prairie by arrangement with Stagescripts Ltd.

The presentation tells the story of Madame Moonshine and her friends who have hatched a secret plan to save Madame’s saloon from the clutches of the evil sheriff Cactus Jack who wants to turn it into a casino.

Can the saloon’s barman Tumbleweed and his magical mythical mysterious friend Fairy Saddle-Sore help Buck the cowboy and his dumbstruck sidekick Bob scupper the villainous Sheriff’s plan to prevent Buck from winning the Windy Bottom Cowboy Derby and saving the Saloon? With plenty of laughs, songs and even some line-dancing, there’s plenty of opportunity to cheer and boo your way through this fantastic early pantomime.

A Little Panto On The Prairie will be performed at Little Common Methodist Church Hall from Wednesday November 21 through to Saturday November 24..

Performances run from 7.45pm each evening and 2.45pm on Saturday afternoon. Tickets cost £8 each which includes interval refreshments and programme. Children under-12 £5 (Saturday matinee performance only when accompanied by a full paying adult). Tickets from Little Gem, Little Common (01424 843147) and Wickham Bistro, Bexhill (01424 212550).

