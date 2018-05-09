Laughs in the life hereafter according to comedy play

Coming to the Royal Hippodrome Theatre for just one performance on Saturday May 19 at 8pm is the hilarious Seriously Dead.

The comedy is billed as uplifting entertainment guaranteed to make you feel there is nothing so bad about being dead, because life’s party never ends, it simply moves to another location.

The play tells the tale of Thelma Henderson deceased who cannot gain entry through The Pearly Gates as the system has gone digitalised and she has incorrect paperwork. Thelma is told to wait by the scrapyard gates until the issue can be resolved but she finds herself a rather reluctant Guardian Angel watching over her schoolfriend and the one true love of her life, Billy Blenkinsopp.

There’s a great line-up too, with Seriously Dead starring Chrissy Rock (Benidorm and I’m a Celebrity), Tommy Cannon (Cannon & Ball), Billy Pearce, Leah Bell and Paul Dunn. Tickets £23 from 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com