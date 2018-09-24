It’s showtime at Kino-Teatr with cabaret double feature

Kino-Teatr in St Leonards next weekend hosts a double feature of film-themed cabaret with Glenda & Rita plus Duo Bogof.

The show is on Saturday October 6 from 7.30pm and tickets cost £15.

Expect new tricks from cine-magicians Duo Bogof, plus cultural commentary on modern life from stars of the bygone silver screen, Glenda Swing and Rita Herringbone.

Duo Bogof are an old style magic act who use film and live tricks to confound and delight, whilst just about managing to hold the show (and their relationship) together. Equipped with their trusty video camera, a handful of magic props and the belief that anything is possible, The Duo Bogof weave an illusion of theatrics, split-second timing and cinematic loop the loop.

Glenda and Rita are two actresses who hail from the golden era of cinema but are now struggling to get work in today’s brutal and unforgiving technicolor world.

read more: Family fun at Battle Festival