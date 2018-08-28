Immersive playful fun in one act opera

Following a successful run at Kino-Teatr in St Leonards last year, Stage Left Project was asked to take its production of Bernstein’s Trouble in Tahiti to the Bernstein In Chichester Festival this September.

The company will be be reprising the production in Hastings before going to the home of the Chichester Psalms, written by Leonard Bernstein on a visit in 1965. Stage Left Project presents a live performance of Bernstein’s one act opera at The Printworks on Claremont on Sunday September 9. Expect playful interaction with immersive performances reaching into the foyer. Tickets £15 from stageleftproject.co.uk.

read more: LGBT+ literary salon is back in Hastings