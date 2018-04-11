Head off to Hurst Green Village Hall for panto fun

Comedy Capers return to the stage for annual pantomime Beauty and the Beast.

Based on a script by John Yates, this will be a fun-filled outing full of laughs, jokes and zany set-ups, and fun for all the family.

The first performance at Hurst Green Village Hall will be on Friday April 13 at 7.30pm, with two performances following on Saturday April 14 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets £6 adults and £3 children. Children will be able to attend the matinee for just £1. Tickets are available from the Hurst Green Community Shop or from box office at www.comedycapershurstgreen.co.uk.