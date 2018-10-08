Hastings Early Music Festival to explore Sound Of Times

The second Hastings Early Music Festival under artistic director Jane Gordon opens at St Mary In The Castle with The Sixteen on Thursday October 18.

Sound Of Times traces music back through time, exploring some of today’s best loved music. In addition to three main concerts there are open rehearsals and pre-concert events with artists in conversation.

This year’s festival has a workshop day on Saturday October 20 where singers and musicians play under the guidance of Eamonn Dougan, Associate Conductor of The Sixteen.

Aiming to draw communities together through music, students, jobseekers and under-18s are offered free tickets for the Friday evening concert which will include Bach’s Fifth Brandenburg Concerto and Vivaldi’s Double Mandolin Concerto as well as works by Purcell and Telemann.

The final event on Sunday morning (October 21) at Kino-Teatr will focus on Mozart’s Court with arias from Figaro and Don Giovanni, plus Mozart Piano Trios.

Over four days, the festival will feature The EdenStell Guitar Duo, Julian Perkins harpsichord, Neil McLaren flute, Kirsty Hopkins soprano, Hemf Baroque Orchestra, The Rautio Piano Trio, Eamonn Dougan choral workshop director and Jane Gordon violinist and festival artistic director. Booking and information at www.hemf.co.uk, hastingsemf@gmail.com or call 01424 457830.

