Half-term fun with BLODS and a ghoulish new musical

Get dressed up in your spooky finery and join Bexhill Light Operatic and Dramatic Society in perfect half-term entertainment with The Addams Family.

The remaining peformances at the Izzard Theatre, Bexhill College, run until Saturday October 27 at 7pm, with Friday and Saturday matinees at 2pm. The musical comedy features Abi Doherty as Morticia, Robyn Nash as Wednesday, Liam Rowley as Gomez, Maya Godlonton-White as Pugsley, Anne Hutchings as Grandma, and Kitson Wellard as Uncle Fester. Directed by Henri Hayler with choreography by Sophia Lefevrre, and musical direction from Judy Gilham.

Purchase tickets from www.blods.co.uk.

