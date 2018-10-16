Half-term fun activity to get busy with science

Get inspired at Blast Science: The Extravaganza Show on Tuesday October 23 at Battle Memorial Hall from 2pm - £5 entry.

This is a scientific smorgasbord of Forces, Materials, Space, famous men and woman of science, solids, liquids and gases, chemical reactions, everything stretchy, sticky, breakable, explosive and more. Using loads of audience participation, interactive live experiments and lashings of comedy Blast Science will race through all that the world of science has to offer with a fiery finale.

Tickets at battlefestival.co.uk, from The Crafty Norman or Rother Books in Battle High Street, or by calling 01424 319982.

