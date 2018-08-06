Grease is still the word for White Rock younsters

Everyone loves Grease, so for some Pink Ladies and T-Birds grooves and meaning don’t miss the remaining White Rock Summer Youth Project performances on Friday August 10 and Saturday August 11.

The show starts at 7.30pm and there is also a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Follow the journey of Danny and Sandy, and their friends at Rydell High School, as they navigate high school to the unforgettable rock ‘n’ roll soundtrack that defined generations. Directed by Hastings panto favourite actor Ben Watson.

Tickets cost £14.50 with a family ticket £44, from 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.