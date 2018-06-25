Get ready for adventures and fun with dinosaurs

Get along to the White Rock Theatre to experience all the dangers and delights of dinosaurs.

Dinosaur World Live is an exciting interactive show which comes to Hastings from Sunday July 1 until Monday July 2 with shows at 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

The show is hosted by young explorer Miranda who has grown up in Dinosaur World with her palaeontologist parents. She introduces the audience to the dinosaurs she cares for and invites children up to the stage to help with them. Grab your compass and join her adventure to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing and remarkably life-like dinosaurs. Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus. A special meet-and-greet after the show offers everyone the chance to make a new dinosaur friend. Suitable for three years plus - tickets £14.50.