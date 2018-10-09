Get busy with free fun for families on Saturday

Saturday October 20 sees a Family Fun Day at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings and this promises to be a fantastic chance to explore behind the scenes.

Come and join in balloon modelling, backstage tours, crafts, open workshops, onstage demonstrations throughout the day and to end the afternoon, there will be a finale performance and workshop from Section 5 Drummers in the auditorium at 3.30pm to get everyone in the mood for Hastings Bonfire Night.

Entry is free with events starting in the foyer from 12.30pm and the programme also includes Zumba workshop at 1pm.

