Funny & zany characters in a family Christmas tale by Hans Christian Andersen

The Last Baguette Theatre Company will perform The Little Match Girl on

Thursday December 27 (5pm) at Robertsbridge Village Hall.

The family show for Christmas inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s traditional tale.

Then scene is London. Christmas Eve. The snow is falling.

A little girl struggles fiercely through the cold.

We follow her throughout the day as she encounters the funny and zany characters of the vibrant city streets.

In an attempt to stay warm she strikes a match, then a second and third. In the cold the flames blaze to life and the flickering fire illuminates her fantastic Christmas visions. For tickets and more information call 07889 989519, https://rap.org.uk/tickets/

jane.tritton@btinternet.com