Free fun at True Crime Museum with trail

Join the Jailbreak at Hastings True Crime Museum at Palace Court, White Rock, daily until February 18.

This is a free family friendly quiz trail which will have you help bust out some of the most notorious jailbirds in history, snatch the keys and use the clues to make your great escape. The event will run today (Friday), Saturday and Sunday from 10am – 5pm. The True Crime Museum is a attraction for everyone fascinated by the dark world of crime. Set in 3,000 sq/ft of seafront caves, it is the largest collection of crime memorabilia in the UK and open daily. Information available at 01424 420115.