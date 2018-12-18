Festive production inspired by legendary circus troupe

A new St Leonard’s prodcution provides he sparkle and magic of the circus without the big top.

In 1971, the famous Billy Smart Circus rolled into Hastings, Bexhill and Glyne Gap for the final time, delighting local audiences. Just under half a century later, Billy’s great grandson visual artist Gregory Smart bought a St Leonards flat and walked more quietly into town with his red spotted handkerchief. He set his stick down and unwrapped an archive of circus photos and family stories.

This treasure trove inspires experiential theatre company ExploreTheArch’s magical new show The House of Circus.

This festive production, runs from December 21 to January 1 in the company’s St Leonards’ venue Archer Lodge. Visit explorethearch.com/circus for details of the venue and the matinee and evening performances, or but tickets from The Bookkeeper Bookshop in Kings Road, St Leonards, and Printed Matter Bookshop, Queens Road Hastings.