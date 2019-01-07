Fee Fi Fo Fum - enjoy classic panto in Little Common

Book your tickets now for Little Common and Bexhill Players’ new pantomime Jack And The Beanstalk which launches on Thursday January 17 and runs until Saturday January 19.

Suitable for all the family, this is a traditional production with all the favourite characters.

Performances start 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm, at The Shepherds Theatre, Little Common Community Centre, Shepherd’s Close, Little Common. Details on www.lcbplayers.co.uk. Admission is £10 adults, £5 under 16 years, and a special offer of 3 for the price of 2. Bookings can be made by telephone to Elisabeth Doust 01424 222801 or 07796 923610, or tickets can be bought on the door.

