Fans of fun wrestling will love this show in Rye

Rumble Wrestling brings its stars to Rye for the first time on Saturday April 6 from 7.30pm.

This fun event will include a special team tournament of single matches, an elimination tag team rumble, and a championship showdown for the Rumble Gold belt.

Feisty Mr USA will be there waving his Stars And Stripes flag around the ring and is sure to have something to say, also Kent wrestling star Syd Manelli and Lewis Howley who was on C4’s First Dates series.

The event is suitable for all the family with a chance to meet and greet at the end. Tickets from 07871 400240 or via www.rumblewrestling.com.

