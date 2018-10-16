Don’t miss gripping thriller with our homegrown talent from Hastings

Compelling thriller One Last Look, written by award-winning playwright Maria McAteer from Hastings, returns to St Leonards next month.

The drama will be presented from November 1-3 at The Garage theatre, Horse & Groom pub, on Mercatoria.

One Last Look was an unprecedented hit at the venue back in April. This funny, gripping, moving and thought-provoking play from Brighton Beam Productions was further developed for The Camden Fringe 2018 and is now presented in its revised form.

In a dingy flat, Mia and Mark await a phone call from a colleague. But as they chat, they find themselves uncovering progressively more revealing secrets.

London-born Maria’s first two plays, Little Secrets and Catfood, were produced at The Soho Theatre, where both won National Westminster Playwrights Awards. Maria is the daughter of late jazz saxophonist Al Timothy, who played with Sony Rollins and Thelonious Monk, and wrote Kiss Me Honey Honey Kiss Me. Maria is herself a jazz vocalist, and her powerful musical drama My Friend Lester, in which she plays Billie Holiday, was a hit of several fringe festivals. Maria took up Irish dancing at four, and still teaches. She is working on a play based on having been the first “brown” girl to dance at the Irish Dance World Championships.

Hugo Degenhardt plays Mark. Originally from Hastings, Hugo is a drummer who has worked with the likes of Jack Bruce and Robbie Williams. Tickets £10.

