Search

Discovery day for young interested in theatre work

National Youth Theatre discovery day at DLWP
National Youth Theatre discovery day at DLWP

Get young minds inspired at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill with a National Youth Theatre Discovery Day.

The event will be held on Thursday February 15 from 11am-1pm and is suitable for ages 14 up to 25 years. Entry is free.

This introductory workshop and Q&A in ensemble theatre is the perfect opportunity to gain a fun and informal insight into theatre making and demystify the National Youth Theatre’s auditioning process (which will take place at DLWP on March 24).

The session will be led by a professional theatre director Louisa Beadel, and no theatre experience is required.