Dinosaur World Live this summer

Dare to experience all the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World in an interactive new show for all the family.

Dinosaur World Live comes the White Rock Theatre from Sunday July 1 until Tuesday July 3 with performances at 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

Join intrepid explorers across unchartered territories to discover a world of astonishing and remarkably life-like dinosaurs. Suitable for children aged three and over - tickets cost £14.50 with discounts at whiterocktheatre.org.uk or 01323 462288.