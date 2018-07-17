Dance classics and all-time soul greats at White Rock

All those favourite soul anthems and classic gold Motown hits will have you dancing in the aisles when Soul Legends performs at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings next weekend.

The show is on Friday July 27 from 7.30pm

Whether you’re a Soul Man, a Natural Woman, or just a saucy old Sex Machine, this production will hit all the right notes.

Entertainers is bringing its Soul Legends stars who will perform the hits of Barry White, George Benson, Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, Lionel Richie, Wilson Pickett, Chaka Khan, Earth Wind & Fire, and more.

Jump aboard the soul train as it takes you on an unforgettably smooth music journey from the 1960s to the present day, via all the classic 70s and 80s floor fillers, from Respect to Ain’t Nobody, and Knock On Wood to Get Down On It, and the hits just keep coming.

Tickets £24.50 with discounts are available from box office on 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.