Crime book swap for free day out

Don’t know what to do with your old crime books? This weekend you can swap them for a free visit to Hastings’ True Crime Museum.

From Friday March 2 to Sunday March 4, The True Crime Museum is celebrating World Book Day by hosting its own ingenious book swap. Any bookworm who arrives at the Museum with a crime-related book can visit for free.

All the books collected will be sold through the year and all proceeds go directly to the Museum’s supported charity, Victim Support. Last year the venue raised £500 from customer donations for the charity; www.truecrimemuseum.co.uk