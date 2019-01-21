Comic Paul Merton brings new tour to Bexhill

One-time local boy Paul Merton is back in our area and this time he has company.

The dead-pan but amiable comedian will be joined by Lee Simpson, Richard Vranch, Mike McShane, his wife Suki Webster and accompanist Kirsty Newton for an evening of improvisation in Bexhill.

Paul Merton’s Impro Chums are at the De La Warr Pavilion on Saturday April 6.

Tickets cost £23 from box office on 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

Merton is a founder member of The Comedy Store Players and still appears at the venue in London most Sundays. He is a resident guest on BBC Radio 4’s Just A Minute and is an established face on TV shows such as Have I Got News For You, Room 101, Paul Merton Looks at Alfred Hitchcock (BBC4/2), Paul Merton’s Birth of Hollywood (BBC 2) and his travel series for Channel Five, Paul Merton’s Adventures which covered his travels in India, China and Europe. His recent Autobiography, Only When I Laugh reached the Sunday Times bestseller Top 10 and his Channel 4 series Paul Merton’s Secret Stations has been hugely popular.

He has been at the forefront of the UK improvisation scene across four decades. Having appeared in the first ever episode of Whose Line is it Anyway? on Channel 4 in 1988, he went on to create Paul Merton’s Impro Chums who have starred at several Edinburgh Fringes and taken their ad-libbing and spontaneous ways on tour across Britain to great acclaim.

