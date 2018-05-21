Comedy without that safety net

Making Comics Uncomfortable is an improvised comedy show at the Jenny Lind in Hastings Old Town on Sunday June 17 from 2.30pm.

Expect laughs, chaos, flights of fancy and failure, because this is all about the unexpected.

Comedian Darren Lerigo commented: “Imagine watching a high wire act that wobbles. We all hold our breath, lean forward in our seat, we are intent on discovering what will happen next - will they recover or will they die? Improvised stand-up comedy is like this. Lots of moments where we don’t know what will happen next. Lots of moments where we wonder - are they going to make us laugh? Or are they going to fall?

Making Comics Uncomfortable could be the best hour of stand-up comedy you will ever see. When acts are this vulnerable, the audience become more like fans, willing them on to do well. Of course, at times it may go the other way. There may well be lulls, may well be confusion.

Watching improvised stand-up comedy is a unique experience. One we are looking forward to bringing to Hastings.”