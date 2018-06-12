Comedy all over town this weekend as festival is back for its third year

The third Hastings Fringe Comedy Festival landed on Wednesday June 13 and runs until Sunday June 17.

Taking place over 11 venues throughout Hastings Old Town and Hastings town, the Fringe is again bringing the comedy circuit to town, with shows happening at 11 venues such as Electric Palace, The Albion, Jenny Lind, Ye Olde Pump House, Whistle Trago, VIP Black Market, The Printworks, The Palace, Crowleys and The Comedy Shack, a purpose-built stage venue in the heart of Hastings Old Town.

Hastings Fringe Comedy Festival has booked 80 of the best established and up-and-coming comedians in the country performing their Edinburgh Fringe preview shows, work-in-progress shows and tour shows, from straight stand-up comedy to improv acts, kids shows and street magic. Hastings Fringe Comedy Festival newcomer competition returns with eight emerging talents competing for this year’s title.

Headline acts this year are Australian cult comic Brendon Burns who will be performing his new show Mansplainin’ at VIP Blackmarket on Friday June 15 at 8.30pm, tickets £10 on Event Brite. Also taking part is Canadian comedy wizard Tony Law who is the Saturday headline act at The Palace, He will present new show Absurdity For Common People on Saturday June 16 at 8.30pm, tickets £7 on Event Brite.

All other shows are free, with a pay-what-you-want donation to the act.

Other comedians taking part include Alasdair Beckett King and Tom Little. Vicelands Harriet Kemsley, Sunil Patel and Sean McLoughlin. comedy hypnotist Ben Dali, pun champion Darren Walsh, Kelly Convey, Maisie Adam. BBC Radio 4’s Mike Shephard, You Tube improv stars RH Experience, plus local Sussex comedians Brodi Snook, Dave Fensome, Neville Raven plus many more.

Free programmes are available throughout Hastings. You can find more info on Facebook and Instagram.

Event organisers Chris Young and Jake Alexander believe they have a show for everyone: “We are very excited to share the vast showcase of comedic talent that is on offer from around the UK, and bringing it all to the our seaside town.”