Comedian Nish Kumar brings new show to Bexhill this month

Double Edinburgh comedy award nominee Nish Kumar is taking his brand new show on a nationwide tour of the UK.

He brings It’s In Your Nature To Destroy Yourselves to Bexhill at the end of this month with a gig at the De La Warr Pavilion on Thursday January 31. Tickets cost £22.50 from 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

The title is a quote from Terminator 2. There will be jokes about politics and mankind’s capacity for self-destruction.

Expect a cleverly scripted, well-structured show from a man who is passionate and informed, and able to poke fun of himself as much as at those in power.

Nish is the host of BBC2’s The Mash Report in which he and a team of hilarious correspondents keep viewers up to date with robust reporting on everything happening in the news. He has also been on Live At The Apollo (BBC2), Taskmaster (Dave), QI (BBC2) and Have I Got News For You (BBC1).

