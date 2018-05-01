Colour and tradition all in Jack In The Green

It doesn’t get more Hastings Old Town than Jack In The Green.

This characterful and colourful event attracts thousands every year and is a true British May Day celebration not to be missed.

The long weekend event includes live music from some of the best local bands, historic and social events, and is filled with family fun. The weekend is topped off by the main event on the May Bank Holiday Monday, with the Jack in the Green parade itself. The parade begins at 9.45am on Monday May 7 setting off from the Fisherman’s Huts in Rock-a-Nore in the Old Town, and finishes on the West Hill. Photo Frank Copper.