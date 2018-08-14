Circus Santus is back in Rye with tradition and thrills

So popular last year, Circus Santus from France is back at Salts Farm Circus Site, East Guldeford, Rye, from Thursday August 23 through to Bank Holiday Monday on August 27.

This show is an all-human traditional circus with real gallic flavour. The 2018 production includes top international artistes from Mongolia, Hungary, Switzerland, and of course Britain and France.

Performances feature the revolving Space Wheel, trapeze, the ‘Chinese pole’, hula-hooping, the nail-biting motorcycle Globe of Death, and gentle friendly clowning. Performances on Thursday at 5pm and 7.30pm, Friday at 5pm and 7.30pm, Saturday/Sunday at 3pm and 6pm, and Monday at 3pm.

