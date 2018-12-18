Cinderella- great family fun-filled Battle panto

This year’s hilarious family pantomime at Battle Memorial Hall is Cinderella.

Expect a fun-filled show which has something for the whole family to enjoy and if you are from the area you will probably recognize a familiar face or two, with experienced adults taking the lead roles and talented local children playing villagers and dancers. This is Out There Productions’ eighth Christmas pantomime in Battle, and last year’s production of Rapunzel was “very well received.”

Cinderella is the classic rags-to-riches tale of a young girl forced to live with her ungrateful stepmother and stepsisters. Her only friend is hapless servant Buttons but Cinderella’s luck is about to change - thanks to her fairy godmother. To find out if Cinderella lives happily ever after come along to Battle Memorial Hall on Saturday December 22 and Sunday December 23, performances at 2pm and 6pm. Book online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/otp or call 0333 666 3366.