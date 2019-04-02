Celebrity Bake-Off winner Joe Wilkinson on his way to Hastings

Fresh from the triumph of immortalising his own butt in sugar, butter, flour and eggs, this year’s winner of Celebrity Great British Bake Off Joe Wilkinson will be heading to town for a night of brilliant comedy at the White Rock Theatre.

Joe will take part in the Hastings Comedy Gala on Friday May 24 from 7.30pm and tickets costing £27.50 are on sale now from 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

it’s fair to say Joe was a surprise winner of C4’s Celebrity Bake-off Stand Up To Cancer but who would have thought that he would produce a startling Rear Of The Year style cake in chocolate and orange sponge inspired by his own assets and resplendent with green thong? His efforts won over the judges who declared it “powerful but pert.”

He comes with an incredible line up of comedy stars - Zoe Lyons, David O’Doherty and Tom Allen. Zoe is one of the best known faces on the comedy circuit, a sharp funny performer who takes a sideways view of life and its absurdities, appearing in shows like Michael Mcintyre’s Comedy Roadshow, and an Edinburgh Festival nominee. David is the best-selling author and award-winning comedian who brings his keyboard to sing songs and tell stories, while the superbly waspish Tom Allen has become a fave on Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, and was even a part of the last Bake Off Series with Joe Brand’s round-up programme An Extra Slice.

