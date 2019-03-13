Brilliant Nish Kumar headlines comedy night in Hastings’ White Rock Theatre

Gag House Comedy Superstars are back at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Saturday September 7 at 8pm.

Gag House Comedy present a night of comedy with acts that will be familiar to audiences from shows such as Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo, The John Bishop Show, and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown. Headlining this show is Nish Kumar.

Critically acclaimed Nish has been on numerous TV shows but is perhaps best-known as host on The Mash Report.

The night will be compered by Matt Richardson (Virgin Radio Drivetime presenter). Joining the bill will be Tanyalee Davis who is a stand-up comedian who inspires, enlightens, and entertains. Completing the line-up is Andrew Ryan who has appeared on Russell Howard’s Good News, Best Of The Edinburgh Festival Live and more.

Tickets £22.50 available from 01424 462288 or www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

