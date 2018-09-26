Bowing out in style - a much-loved comedian heading Into The Punset

Star of Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo and Crackerjack, Stewart Francis has announced he is quitting live comedy but not before he sets off on one last tour - aptly named Into The Punset.

This hugely successful one liner wizard has become a household name in the UK and Ireland over the last decade, thanks to his ‘perfectly crafted gags’ and expert timing, which he has brought to sell-out audiences across the world.

The great news is that the Canadian UK-based comedian is promising to go out with a show that proves he’s at the peak of his punchline-making powers. He lands at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Saturday November 24.

Stewart said: “For me, it’s a happy conclusion as I’ve left the best til last. I’m thrilled to bits with what I have and it’s nice to go out on a high, like when the athlete that throws the winning touchdown in the Super Bowl then retires.”

Stewart can be confident that he has a farewell show that will be remembered fondly as he’s been trying it out on the folks back home. “I’ve been doing it in Canada, my home and native land, where I got to workshop it and get it into my brain. I write solely for British audiences, so I was doing jokes there that I knew full well the Canadian audiences wouldn’t really appreciate. But I had fun with it by stepping back from the joke to tell them what I’m going for in it and when I repeated it, that would generally be a nice moment. There’d be some sarcastic laughs . . . but what are drunks like?”

Having arrived in the UK over a decade ago, Stewart has cultivated a strong following among critics and audiences, aided by TV appearances on the likes of Mock The Week and Live At The Apollo, but fully consolidated by live shows such as Tour De Francis, Pun Gent and Outstanding In His Field. And at the Edinburgh Festival of 2012, he won the Dave Joke Of The Fringe Award for this perky one-liner: “You know who really gives kids a bad name? Posh and Becks.”

This is turning out to be a beast of a tour – beginning in Soho in October and culminating at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith in December next year, which will be Stewart’s final stand-up gig, and is expected to be an emotional goodbye.

Tickets £18.50 from 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

