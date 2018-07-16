BLOG brings hit musical to Stables Theatre in Hastings

Battle Light Opera Group visited Hastings Pier soon after it re-opened for a photo shoot to mark the move of their production of Made In Dagenham from Battle to the Stables Theatre.

Set in 1968, the boisterous, uplifting and oh-so-relevant British musical tells the story of Ford Dagenham’s sewing machinists’ life-changing fight for equal pay.

BLOG’s original production enjoyed full houses and received rave reviews - now audiences will have their last chance to see it when it heads to Hastings Old Town in August.

Chris Lacey chairman of The Stables Theatre said: “On the eve of the 60th Anniversary of the opening of The Stables Theatre in 1959 we are delighted to welcome the BLOG’s production of Made In Dagenham into the theatre. This is very much in tune with the original concept of The Stables providing a venue for local theatre groups to showcase their best productions. In recent years we have hosted Sedlescombe Players and Fairlight Players, so we look forward to seeing the BLOGS from Thursday August 9 to Saturday August 11.”

BLOG’s production team includes director David Sismore, musical director Lorraine Barry and choreographer Hollie Jane Saunters.

West End Star Sophie Louise Dann, who played Barbara Castle in the original production, has also been critical to the show’s success in her role as Artistic Consultant.

Tickets £13 from stablestheatre.co.uk