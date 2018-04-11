Beauty And The Beast is at the White Rock Theatre

Perfect entertainment before kids go back to school is Beauty And The Beast in Hastings this weekend.

There are two shows of this Easter holiday pantomime at the White Rock Theatre on Sunday April 15 Apr at 1pm and 5pm.

Comedy legend Bobby Davro appears as Silly Billy, CBBC’s Tracy Beaker’s Dani Harmer stars as Beauty, while Mark James plays Dotty Doolittle and Andrew Fleming is Anton De Berk.

All this from Enchanted Entertainment, the same team behind The Wizard Of Oz and Peter Pan, and it features impressive music, energetic dance routines as well as plenty of jokes, slapstick and heaps of audience participation.

It tells the story of Beauty who longs for romance and adventure, a bad-mannered Prince who is transformed into a Beast and a good Fairy who makes both their dreams come true.

Tickets cost £21.50, with concsessions and a family offer for two adults and two children of £75.