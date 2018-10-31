Battle’s big one - bonfire day is full of family fun

Battle Bonfire Day begins with a bang at 6am when Battel Bonfire Boyes signal the start of procedings with a maroon.

At 10am church bells will herald the arrival of the Oldest Guy In The World on the Abbey Green, accompanied by Saxon Warriors and the children’s procession, featuring the Rubbish Drummers.

The children’s fancy dress competition and Guy making competition will be judged on the Abbey Green at 10.30am.

At 7.45pm another maroon signals the start of the procession from Market Road to Abbey Green and the lighting of the bonfire. Firework display starts at 9.30pm.

