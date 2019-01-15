Auditions for John Steinbeck’s Of Mice And Men in Bexhill

Make this year your time to shine on stage with Bexhill Light Operatic and Dramatic Society.

BLODS is looking for new members and cast for its first major play at the Izzard Theatre in Bexhill College. This will be Of Mice And Men by John Steinbeck and performances will be in April, directed by Adrian Bowd.

BLODS’ Kitson Wellard said: “We are looking for people to have had some acting experience and be able to work in a team. BLODS will be auditioning for cast that is diverse and dedicated. Minimum age for this play is 16. There are 10 characters - all of which work in an ensemble to bring this classic drama of a failed American dream to life. This play is part of the current GCSE curriculum and we are also looking to establish connections with the local schools to invite pupils along, who are studying this piece.”

There will be a familiarisation night at the BLODS hall in Manor Gardens on Monday January 28, with auditions on Wedndsday January 30. Re-call auditions will be on Thursday January 31, and first rehearsal on Monday February 4.