As seen on SAS Who Dares Wins - Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham in Hastings

Channel your inner warrior during An Evening with Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Wednesday May 8 from 7.30pm.

You can join TV’s most experienced, highest ranking and most decorated SAS leader and sniper, as seen on Channel 4’s SAS Who Dares Wins, and hear his inspirational stories and anecdotes.

Billy joined the Parachute Regiment in 1983 and served until 1991 holding an array of positions including Patrol Commander for operational tours in many worldwide locations. He joined the SAS in 1991 as a Mountain Troop specialist and has been responsible for planning and executing strategic operations and training at the highest level in numerous locations, and lead countless hostage rescues. Billy left the SAS and became a bodyguard who looked after the likes of Angelina Jolie, Russell Crowe and Tom Cruise. There will be a Q & A and a chance to meet Billy himself. Tickets £26.

read more: tickets on sale this week for James Morrison gig in Bexhill