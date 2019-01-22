And still the panto season sparkles in Hastings

Why stop having fun just because it’s January?

Come along to St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Parkstone Road, Hastings, to see traditional family pantomime The Magpies Of Much Muddle-In-The-Mire performed by a talented cast, their ages from 8 years old upwards, who guarantee a fun-filled two hours of laughs and plenty of audience participation.

Performances are this Friday January 25 at 7pm and Saturday January 26 at 2pm and 7pm.

Tickets cost £3 for adults, students/children £2 and a family ticket for two adults and their children - not limited number - and are available on the door.

