All the way to Emerald City at the White Rock

Set off with Dorothy and Toto to find The Wizard Of Oz at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings from Wednesday October 17 until Saturday October 20.

The production is from Hastleons and the cast features a wide range of age-groups, from early years Munchkins through semi-professional dancers all the way to members that have been producing shows for over 30 years.

The show will feature local talent including Natalie Spencer (Dorothy); Tom Golby (Scarecrow); Chloe Hurst (Tin Man); Rick Baker (Lion); and an amazing Tracy Sutton as the Wicked Witch. Performances at 7.30pm with matinees on Thursday and Saturday.

