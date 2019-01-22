All Change - but Ivor is not giving up or going quietly

A poignant new comedy about growing old comes the Printers Playhouse next week.

Made in Eastbourne by Smokescreen Productions, All Change tells the story of elderly Ivor and his daughter Lily.

Ivor waits, his train of thought broken by his fragmented and decaying memory. Lily packs a bag, preparing him for life in a home. But change is never easy and Ivor’s not going to go quietly. As fast as Lily packs, Ivor unpacks...and so the game begins, finally forcing Lily to face a dark secret of her own.

Crossed wires and changing tracks lead to confusion and hilarious misunderstandings multiply in a nostalgic comedy that is based on close personal family experience. This relevant emotional drama uses humour to address issues of failing memory and caring for an aging parent whilst facing our own personal challenges.

Performed by Tim Marriott as Ivor and Viv Berry as Lily, these performances from January 30 until February 2 follow an acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe where All Change was described as “excellent,” and “compelling, delightful and heart warming.”

Tim said: “Hundreds of thousands of families are affected by dementia every year. It has an immense impact on the lives of everyone it touches and as time ticks on, it’s something that any of us might eventually suffer.” Starts 7.45pm, booking on onlineticketseller.com.

