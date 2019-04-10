Adventure and giggles with the Twirlywoos gang coming to Eastbourne

The wonderful world of Twirlywoos – as seen on CBeebies – is being brought to life on stage for the first time this spring.

Toodloo, Great BigHoo, Chickedy, Chick and Peekaboo will set sail around the UK in a brand-new theatrical adventure which comes to The Royal Hippodrome Theatre during Easter weekend.

Magic! The Tour at Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne SUS-191004-132238001

Twirlywoos Live! sees all the favourite characters embark on a new adventure onboard their Big Red Boat. With beautifully inventive puppetry, Twirlywoos Live! promises to be a laugh-out-loud treat for little ones.

The show is recommended for ages one and over, with babes in arms welcome. The running time is 55 minutes with no interval. Performances are on Friday April 19 at 4pm, and Saturday April 20 at 11am & 2pm. Tickets cost £11 - £13.

Also coming to keep children entertained is Magic! The Tour which is a whirlwind show of mystery and illusion from around the world, and is at the Royal Hippodrome theatre on Friday April 26 at 7pm.

Magic! The Tour brings together modern and rarely seen classic feats of wonder presented by two accomplished magicians of two generations- a rare father and son double act.

Don’t miss this chance to be amazed and entertained by the glamour, romance and grand illusions of Doctor Bondini and the infectious personality and hilarious comedy magic of JezO.

Tickets from £19. Booking on 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.

