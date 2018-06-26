A world with walls which have to be guarded by men

Part of Hastings Fringe Festival 2018 will be a presentation of A Few Good Men on stage at the Stables Theatre.

“You can’t handle the truth!” is of course the memorable line from the Broadway smash-hit and blockbuster film, which receives its Hastings premiere on July 7 and 8 from 7.30pm.

This classic courtroom drama about the trial of two Marines for complicity in the death of a fellow Marine sizzles on stage. A young, inexperienced Navy lawyer, Daniel Kaffee, more interested in softball games, is chosen to represent them. It seems an open-and-shut-case: a plea bargain and a week of paper work. But the men say they were following orders.

Soon Kaffee, pressured by the driven Lt. Commander Joanne Galloway and the memory of his late attorney father, finds himself putting the whole Marine Corps on trial in his search for the truth. Tickets from 01424 423221 or stablestheatre.co.uk.