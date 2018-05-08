A top line-up of star comedians here next week

An amazing week of comedy is about to unfold at the White Rock Theatre starting with irrepressible old-school showman Brian Conley who is Still The Greatest Entertainer In His Price Range.

Comedian, TV presenter, singer and actor Brian returns with his crowdpleasing range of new sketches, songs and comedy alongside much loved classic material, on Friday May 11 from 7.30pm - tickets £26.50.

On Monday May 14 and Tuesday May 15 the marvellous and multi-faceted Bill Bailey is in town with his tour Larks In Transit. This is an inspired mash-up of Bill’s thoughts of 20 years spent travelling around the country in pursuit of his career as well as the natural world he is so fascinated by. With musical virtuosity, surreal tangents and trademark intelligence, Bill tackles politics, philosophy and the pursuit of happiness - tickets £31.

Bill is followed on Wednesday by Jason Manford in Muddle Class. Amiable but razor-sharp Jason is a favourite of TV audiences for his appearances in shows such as Have I Got News For You, Sunday Night At The Palladium, and Live At The Apollo, but he has branched out as an actor, and also a singer - he recently released an album of favourite songs and showtunes called A Different Stage. His new stand-up routine features a wealth of new material about him growing up ‘working class’ then finding, over the years, that he has become ‘middle class’ - causing much confusion. Tickets £31.

Last up is Danny Baker - Good Time Charlie’s Back on Thursday evening. Raconteur, presenter and author Danny has again embarked on a nationwide, series of one night stands calling at dozens of theatres. Following the extraordinary success of his Cradle To Grave tour Danny is back in Hastings with what he is calling his farewell tour. Tickets £26.

All booking can be made on 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.