A perfect half-term treat from BLODS

Members of Bexhill Light Operatic And Dramatic Society (BLODS) are going all ghoulish with their perfect half-term family treat which is new musical comedy The Addams Family.

Everyone’s favourite kooky family will be on stage at the Izzard Theatre. This spectacular musical comedy from the writers of multi award-winning musical Jersey Boys, with music and lyrics by Tony Award nominated Andrew Lippa.

BLODS rehearsing for The Addams Family

The Addams Family cast includes Abi Doherty as Morticia, Robyn Nash as Wednesday, Liam Rowley as Gomez, Maya Godlonton-White as Pugsley, Anne Hutchings as Grandma and Kitson Wellard as Uncle Fester.

The production is directed by Henri Hayler and choreographed by Sophia Lefevre with musical director Judy Gilham.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, is all grown up and has a secret that only Gomez knows. She’s fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family. With his cherished Morticia in the dark will Gomez manage to keep his daughter’s secret until the two families meet? Tickets from www.blods.co.uk.

