A Christmas Carol with a difference in Hastings

The hilarious A Penny Pincher’s Christmas Carol is back by popular demand for a third year.

It will be presented at the White Rock Hotel in the downstairs bar from December 20-24, with shows at 1.30pm and 7.30pm. Kate Tym and John Knowles of It’s Not Us Theatre Company return for the festive season with their popular show which is a spin on the traditional Dickens’ story. John plays Scrooge and Kate plays all the other parts. This is suitable for children from age six upwards.

Tickets adult £12, conc £9, carer £5, family ticket £32 (two adults and two kids or one adult and three kids). More information from www.itsnotus.co.uk.

