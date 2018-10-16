A bubbling hot mess with the third Comedy Casserole

Hastings Comedy and Cabaret Society will be hosting its third Comedy Casserole event next week at On The Rocks in Hastings America Ground.

The event will take place on Friday October 26.

Comedy Casserole 2 was “an absolute stormer” and this promises to be even better.

Comedy Casserole 3 will kick off at 8pm, offering an eclectic mixture of stand-up, sketches and character acts.

Host Mr Benelux established the Hastings Comedy and Cabaret Society in 2017; he sees it as “a way of creating opportunities for local acts to find stage time, as well as attracting acts from further afield.”

He added: “It’s fantastic to see the local comedy scene growing but none of the other nights are offering the variety of shamobolic fun that Comedy Casserole specialises in. Comedy Casserole 3 will be friendly, fun and resolutely unprofessional.” The acts include Fran Kissling, Jen Ives, Mat West, Duran Gokeme, and more. Entry £2.

